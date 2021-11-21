Growing Cannabis: How To Defoliate Your Pot Plants | Marijuana Grow Tent Update.



Growing Cannabis: "Pot Plant Defoliation", Defoliating Marijuana Plants | Grow Tent Update | Weed And Wrestling



refers to the premature fall of some plant leaves due to different factors, in our case it is not. Defoliation of cannabis refers to the removal of leaves from a marijuana plant in a voluntary and controlled way, in order to improve aeration, light penetration, or production in the aerial parts of the plants.



This method is not exclusive to pot plants, it has been used in many other crops for centuries, both in ornamental plants such as bonsai and in intensive agriculture for food. Defoliation carries certain risks, but if it is done well it is worth it, so it is interesting to know how to carry it out.



When you do not remove the leaves from certain parts of the plant, the energy of the plant is distributed equally throughout the structure, but of course, those areas not well lit, or where the light doesn’t penetrate well, can not get to form the buds you can see in the high or clear parts. On the other hand, if you pluck some of these leaves, the light will penetrate better and the flowers will be able to develop in a much better way.



But you don’t just earn buds or harvest weight, with defoliation applied to cannabis cultivation you will see that flowers are denser, harder and more resinous. This is because the extra light and ventilation that some parts of the plant get with this special pruning technique allows you to make better use of the energy to finish forming those buds well.



Another added advantage is the control of pests and diseases, since by leaving fewer leaves on the plants, insects have less room to hide and we can detect both insects and fungal foci more quickly. Nutrient deficiencies, excesses or blockages can also be better identified when the branches are clearer.



It can be done both in the vegetative growth phase and in pre-flowering, but we do not recommend doing it much later, because the plant would no longer have time to take advantage of the energy gained.

It is very common to make defoliation in the vegetative cycle to mother plants, mainly to bonsai. It is also interesting to make it during the growth to indica or hybrid plants with a lot of vegetative time, since there is a moment when the large leaves shade the new shoots, that is a good moment to perform defoliation.



From our point of view, the best time to apply defoliation is during pre-flowering, or the following weeks after changing the photoperiod to 12/12 indoors. At this stage you can already see the structure of the plant and thus decide much better which leaves should be removed to improve the final harvest.



Cannabis plant defoliation, all you need to know



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Growing Cannabis: How To Defoliate Your Pot Plants | Marijuana Grow Tent Update.



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