THE NEW MICROPARASITIC EPIDEMIC – BABESIA | True Pathfinder

In this video we take a close look at a serious infection that affects millions and can often be found as a co-infection in Lyme disease patients - Babesia. Explore with us the symptoms, diagnosing procedure, consequences of the infection and how we can treat it successfully in a natural way with the right remedies and supplements.



