Is the COVID-19 Shot the Mark of the Beast With Attorney Todd Callender, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

This video conference discusses Is the COVID-19 Shot the MOTB?

Hosted by Vaxxchoice

God Is in Your DNA, Don’t Change It.

Full Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qa6l6MJSXTz6/

Keywords
motbluciferasecovid-19 vaxx

