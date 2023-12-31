Zelensky regime using barrier detachments, which shoot those who dares to retreat.
8In the video, NATO Proxy Force soldiers are retreating to the rear from their position, which is being stormed by Russian fighters, but they are met with fire from a barrier detachment.
Source @R&U Videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.