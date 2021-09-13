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Rising Tensions In Australia. Man Fights back Against Police
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250 views • September 13, 2021
As the lock down continues, people are starting to feel despair and frustration, especially when our 'leaders', from the very top down, appear to have a separate set of rules for themselves.
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This upload was taken from the Aussie Cossack's Youtube channel to help spread the word.
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This upload was taken from the Aussie Cossack's Youtube channel to help spread the word.
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