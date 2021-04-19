CCP Creating Its Own Crypto, Which Will Give It New Ways To Monitor Citizens and Economy

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4/6/2021 Jonathan: CCP is creating its own digital currency, which will give it new ways to monitor citizens and the economy. Unlike other major cryptocurrencies, the digital Yuan is trackable, so they’ll be able to see what you’re spending your money on in real term in real time. But then the other objective is it gives them an ability to move around US sanctions.