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Grand Canyon Brewing Trail Hike Session IPA 3.75/5
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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20 views • September 11, 2021
Another brew from Flagstaff in Az is this session IPA from Grand Canyon Brewing. Trail Hike runs 4.3 ABV , the IBUs are 23 and the SRM is Best Guessed as an 8.
On the nose she is light with a sweet perfume-y floral aroma.
The initial hit varies with the glass but neither was bad. The middle is fast in both and she is dirty and dry on the back end in both the Luigi and the Muffin Top.
This is drinkable and a decent choice for a lunch brew.
The Luigi is the clear winner in this taste off.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal!
E.
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