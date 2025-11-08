THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 48: The Kings of Judah

Rehoboam was the spoiled son of Solomon and the grandson of David. He desired many women and this is why he married 18 women and took 60 concubines, netting him 28 sons and 60 daughters. As the children grew up, he put them in charge of cities throughout Judah to ensure that the family maintained a firm grip on the southern kingdom.

He embraced idolatry and allowed homosexual deviancy to flourish, bringing the judgment of God upon Judah in the form of an invasion by Pharaoh Shishak of Egypt. Most of the cities in Judah were conquered before Rehoboam came to his senses and realized that repentance was the only recourse before he lost everything.

Nevertheless, Jesus allowed the temple and treasury in Jerusalem to be plundered by Shishak because of Rehoboam’s sins. There was also perpetual war with King Jeroboam of Israel to the north. Rehoboam’s 17-year evil reign was marked by fornication, idolatry, homosexuality and war.

