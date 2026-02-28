THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 97: The Arrival of Jesus

The Son of God is incarnated and born to a virgin. This pivotal moment in human history has been 4,000 years in the making and Herod the Great vainly tries to kill Jesus. The Godhead would not allow the Jewish people to claim ignorance about the Messiah’s arrival.

As a result, angels declared Jesus’ birth in the sky over Bethlehem, a special star appeared for the wise men, the Holy Spirit told Simeon he would not die until he has seen the Christ, Jesus astonished the religious leaders in the temple as a boy, and John the Baptist heralded the Messiah’s arrival. The problem is that the incarnated God-man did not fit the preconceived notions of the people.

They thought that the Messiah would employ supernatural power to drive out the Romans and re-establish the golden age. The religious leaders weren’t consulted or asked for input. It was up to individuals to accept the agenda or get left behind.

