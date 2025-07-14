From Jim Ferguson:



🚨 BREAKING: Nuremberg 2 Has Begun — And the Globalists Are TERRIFIED 🚨



🎤 Jim Ferguson reporting after attending the explosive court case in Leeuwarden, Netherlands.



What I witnessed was unprecedented.



👨‍⚖ Inside the courtroom, global elites were named in a case involving:

▪️ Crimes against humanity

▪️ Genocide

▪️ Biological warfare

▪️ Collusion with the media



Names like:

🔹 Bill Gates

🔹 Albert Bourla (Pfizer CEO)

🔹 Mark Rutte (former Dutch PM, now NATO head)

🔹 Klaus Schwab (World Economic Forum)



The lead lawyer, Arno van Kessel, was blindfolded, handcuffed, and thrown in a maximum-security prison without charge — days before the case.

They tried to stop it.

They failed.



📄 Nearly 200 documents were entered into evidence. The courtroom heard it all.



This is the first judicial case of its kind since Nuremberg.

If the judge rules in six weeks as promised, the door could open to summoning these individuals to stand trial.



Let that sink in.



I want to thank Meike Terhorst, the courageous lawyer who helped me gain access to the court. And I thank the Dutch people, who welcomed me with open arms. 🇳🇱



This case has lit a spark across the world.

Millions have read my reports.



Hundreds of thousands have shared them.

The dam is breaking.

Source @Jim Ferguson UK

