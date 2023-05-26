Safety Wars Live 5-24-2023 Safety News and Views

Safety Wars Live 5-24-2023 News and Views We catch up on some of the safety related news stories.

We discuss suicide, Dollar General, depression, the war, and other safety related news. Jim laments that some decisions that are being made that company's are being cited for are easily remedied, and do not cost the tens of thousands in OSHA citations.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide please seek help. For all of your consulting and training needs give us a call at 845-269-5772 or drop us an email at [email protected]

WE NOW HAVE A LIVE SHOW MOST WEEKDAYS AT 8 TO 9 PM EST ON SAFETYFM.COM and on many video platforms as Safety Wars.





