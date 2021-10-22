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Testimony 3 - Property and Healings - Oct 22 2021
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40 views • October 24, 2021
https://www.gofundme.com/f/christian-school-for-orphans-in-ghana
https://goodgodministry.com
https://dominionbibleministries.com
Every week in Bible study we share testimonies. Please listen to these faith victories from ordinary believers in Jesus. None of us are full time ministers. All of us are simply "those who believe in Jesus." Always remember what Jesus said in John 14:12, "Assuredly I say to you, he who believes in Me, the works that I do, he will do also, and greater works than these he will do because I go to My Father."
God bless you!
Bobby
https://goodgodministry.com
https://dominionbibleministries.com
Every week in Bible study we share testimonies. Please listen to these faith victories from ordinary believers in Jesus. None of us are full time ministers. All of us are simply "those who believe in Jesus." Always remember what Jesus said in John 14:12, "Assuredly I say to you, he who believes in Me, the works that I do, he will do also, and greater works than these he will do because I go to My Father."
God bless you!
Bobby
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