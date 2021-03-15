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Pompeo: Why Biden wants to rejoin Iran nuclear deal is ‘head scratcher’
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20 views • March 15, 2021
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo provides insight into U.S. relations with Iran and North Korea under the Biden administration and a potential run for president in 2024. #FOXBusiness
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