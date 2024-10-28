BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AIDS Rehearsal for Covid Plandemic and Criminal Fauci Connection - Celia Farber
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
63 views • 6 months ago


Journalist Celia Farber has done more work investigating the murky roots of AIDS than any other reporter - and it’s remarkable how closely the AIDS epidemic of yesteryear echoes the Covid pandemic carnage that tore the globe to shreds in 2020. Celia is a writer, investigator, and author. She has spent years interviewing scientists, doctors, and members of academia on the narrative of AIDS. After her work and reputation were revived through Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s book, The Real Anthony Fauci, Celia has been able to tell her story and speak about her experiences uncovering terrifying details about today’s manufactured health crises. AIDS was just a test run for COVID and more corruption to come - and Dr. Anthony Fauci is behind all of it.



TAKEAWAYS


AZT was an AIDS drug that was quickly approved by the FDA without testing and is linked to tens of thousands of deaths


Fast-track testing for new drug treatments is extremely dangerous and deadly.


Dr. Fauci expanded on HIV research throughout his medical career.


One unique mirror narrative between AIDS and COVID from the elites: don’t question the narrative



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Serious Adverse Events book: https://amzn.to/3BTjIcz

Worms in Veins of Deceased Covid Vaccine Recipients: https://bit.ly/4dBaKxI

AIDS Protesters Turn on Anthony Fauci: https://bit.ly/4fdXQqD

Fear of the Invisible book: https://amzn.to/3Uheiyj

Gary Null and Kary Mullis Interview: https://bit.ly/3YB9Rkz


🔗 CONNECT WITH CELIA FARBER

Substack: https://celiafarber.substack.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celia.i.farber

X: https://x.com/BarrierTruth


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

GABB Wireless: http://gabb.com/tina

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
electionamericaaidspandemicfaucicovidtina griffincounter culture mom showcelia farmer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy