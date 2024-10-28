AIDS Rehearsal for Covid Plandemic and Criminal Fauci Connection - Celia Farber

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Journalist Celia Farber has done more work investigating the murky roots of AIDS than any other reporter - and it’s remarkable how closely the AIDS epidemic of yesteryear echoes the Covid pandemic carnage that tore the globe to shreds in 2020. Celia is a writer, investigator, and author. She has spent years interviewing scientists, doctors, and members of academia on the narrative of AIDS. After her work and reputation were revived through Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s book, The Real Anthony Fauci, Celia has been able to tell her story and speak about her experiences uncovering terrifying details about today’s manufactured health crises. AIDS was just a test run for COVID and more corruption to come - and Dr. Anthony Fauci is behind all of it.
TAKEAWAYS
AZT was an AIDS drug that was quickly approved by the FDA without testing and is linked to tens of thousands of deaths
Fast-track testing for new drug treatments is extremely dangerous and deadly.
Dr. Fauci expanded on HIV research throughout his medical career.
One unique mirror narrative between AIDS and COVID from the elites: don’t question the narrative
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Serious Adverse Events book: https://amzn.to/3BTjIcz
Worms in Veins of Deceased Covid Vaccine Recipients: https://bit.ly/4dBaKxI
AIDS Protesters Turn on Anthony Fauci: https://bit.ly/4fdXQqD
Fear of the Invisible book: https://amzn.to/3Uheiyj
Gary Null and Kary Mullis Interview: https://bit.ly/3YB9Rkz
🔗 CONNECT WITH CELIA FARBER
Substack: https://celiafarber.substack.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celia.i.farber
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/
TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
GABB Wireless: http://gabb.com/tina
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/