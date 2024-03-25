2 Corinthians 3:7-18 The Sufficiency of the New Covenant

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2 Corinthians 3:7-18 where we look at the Sufficiency of the New Covenant. The New Covent is better and replaces the Old. We can trust in the finished work of Christ on the Cross for our salvation. The Law cannot save us, but it points us to Christ.
