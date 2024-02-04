The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 11

In this chapter, Jesus goes head to head with the Pharisees who are all trying to catch him out. Whether it's rendering to Caesar, or what is the most important rule from God, Jesus responds with truth and wisdom, leaving the religious leaders speechless. Jesus goes on to warn the masses about the religious experts and their bad example. Finally, Jesus praises a poor widow who gave all she had to the temple treasury, in sharp contrast to the rich who only give from their abundance.
