School kids under CCP brainwash: prove that you are Chinese in one sentence

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In one sentence. Prove that you are American. Prove that you are European. Such a scene will soon appear in the United States, Europe and the world. The dangers of brainwashing. more than the dangers of war and drugs. The Chinese Communist Party is a real cult.