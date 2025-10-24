BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵 Blowout! U.S. national debt
wolfburg
wolfburg
13 followers
30 views • 1 day ago
The piece is a solo harmonica performance, The harmonica is played with a clean, bright tone, utilizing both single notes and chords, The melody is improvisational, exploring various pitches and rhythms without a strict tempo or key signature, There are no other instruments, vocals, or production effects present, The performance is characterized by short bursts of notes and sustained tones, with dynamic variations throughout, The structure is freeform, following the player's exploration of the instrument

(Verse 1) In the halls of power, under the Capitol's dome, A ticking time bomb, in the red, we've grown. A trillion dollars, every seventy-five days, The national debt, in a staggering race. From World War II, to the moon, we've come, But now we're drowning, in a sea of debt, undone. Medicare, Social Security, defense too, The spending spree, with no end in view. (Chorus) Blowout! U.S. national debt, it's out of control, A fiscal cliff, where the dollar's value rolls. One trillion dollars, every seventy-five days, We're mortgaging our future, in a debt-filled haze. (Verse 2) Bailouts and stimulus, quantitative ease, The Federal Reserve, printing with a breeze. Inflation's rising, the dollar's buying power's low, But the politicians, they keep on spending, don't they know? The national debt, it's a heavy chain, Around our necks, it's causing us pain. It's a burden on our children, and our children's children too, The interest payments, they're adding up, it's true. (Bridge) We need a plan, to stop this debt spiral, Before our nation, it's in a fiscal whirl. Cut the waste, reform the system, make it right, For the sake of our future, let's stand up and fight. (Chorus) Blowout! U.S. national debt, it's out of control, A fiscal cliff, where the dollar's value rolls. One trillion dollars, every seventy-five days, We're mortgaging our future, in a debt-filled haze. (Outro) So let's raise our voices, let's make a stand, For a debt-free future, in this promised land. Let's hold our leaders accountable, let's demand a change, Before it's too late, let's turn this debt-filled page.

Keywords
vocalsthe piece is a solo harmonica performancethe harmonica is played with a cleanbright toneutilizing both single notes and chordsthe melody is improvisationalexploring various pitches and rhythms without a strict tempo or key signaturethere are no other instrumentsor production effects presentthe performance is characterized by short bursts of notes and sustained toneswith dynamic variations throughoutthe structure is freeformfollowing the players exploration of the instrument
