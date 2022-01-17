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TIMEly Observations on Winter Storm Izzy-22-13, WitchTok, Tomorrow Energy & Yankee Candle
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34 views • January 17, 2022
In this video:
Winter Storm Izzy - the time codes
In the news: "WitchTok" and Witchcraft For Kids
Tomorrow Energy plants TREES for Bob and "future generations" are thanking him
Yankee Candle holiday sale email is a blatant SATURNALIA ritual
Aaron reads Psalm 61 & 62
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Winter Storm Izzy - the time codes
In the news: "WitchTok" and Witchcraft For Kids
Tomorrow Energy plants TREES for Bob and "future generations" are thanking him
Yankee Candle holiday sale email is a blatant SATURNALIA ritual
Aaron reads Psalm 61 & 62
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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