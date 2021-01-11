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Woman Allegedly Went Into Shock
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330 views • January 11, 2021
Woman went into anaphylactic shock minutes after she allegedly received the Pfizer poison (vaccine)
Whether this story is true remains a mystery, you decide, why would they release a video that would and could potentially undermine their entire plan? So, we really need to scrutinise the information we get, people have all kinds of personal agendas.
We know vaccines are the greatest danger humanity had to face there is no doubt about it.
Whether this story is true remains a mystery, you decide, why would they release a video that would and could potentially undermine their entire plan? So, we really need to scrutinise the information we get, people have all kinds of personal agendas.
We know vaccines are the greatest danger humanity had to face there is no doubt about it.
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