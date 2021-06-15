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Jon Stewart Blames the Wuhan Lab For the Wuhan Flu On Colbert While Dr. Redfield Doubles Down on the Lab Theory While On FOX
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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40 views • June 15, 2021
Last night in front of an (unmasked) full house audience on the Stephen Colbert Show long time comedian Jon Stewart blamed science (for creating the Coronavirus) and blamed the Wuhan Lab for manufacturing the Coronavirus while a clearly uncomfortable Stephen Colbert tried to change the direction of the conversation. Meanwhile on FOX News this morning Dr. Robert Redfield double downed on the Wuhan Lab Theory for the virus' release in a two hour interview that he gave to FOX over the weekend. The walls are definitely closing in on Dr. Anthony 'Fraud' Fauci. He will soon have to own up to what he knew about his 'Gain of Function' research and how it was manipulated in the Wuhan Virology Lab.


Video Credits:

Jon Stewart On Vaccine Science And The Wuhan Lab Theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSfejgwbDQ8

Exclusive: Former CDC director believes COVID-19 came from Wuhan Lab
Dr. Robert Redfield
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z89OtQT9RpI

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