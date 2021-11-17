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Harvard Q&A by Dr. Robert Duncan 2015 'Voice Of God' 'Transhumanism Mind Hacking' 'A.I. Tech' [16.11.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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127 views • November 17, 2021
GREAT presentation (and scary) by Dr Robert Duncan regarding the Social Revolution and transhumanism rapidly coming to existence. This is from years ago. He calls it a Casmaclysmic evolutionary event (transition) of mankind.
https://www.nicholson1968.com/transhumans-the-new-race

Robert Duncan O'Finioan is an author and martial artist. Born in 1960, he was taken at a young age by his parents and delivered to a secret government program known as 'Project Talent', a sub-project of the notorious MK ULTRA Program.

Robert Duncan O'Finioan: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Robert+Duncan+O%27Finioan&;t=h_&ia=web
Project Talent: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=project+talent+1960&;t=h_&ia=web
MK ULTRA Program https://duckduckgo.com/?q=project+talent+MK+ULTRA+Program&;t=h_&ia=web
Project Talent, MK-ULTRA and The Super-Soldier Program: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=project+talent+MK+ULTRA+Program&;t=h_&ia=web

Project Blue Beam / coronavirus: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Project+Blue+Beam&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=project+blue+beam+coronavirus&;t=h_&ia=web
https://thebasesproject.org/
'The Voice of God' Program - Weaponized Mind Control Frequency
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=voice+of+god+technology&;t=h_&ia=web

The program used severe trauma to split his personality into several alternate personalities, one of whom was trained and enhanced to become a Super Soldier known as Omega Unit 197.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Omega+Unit+197&;t=h_&ia=web

It was only as an adult, after years of missing time, blackouts, odd experiences, and terrifying nightmares, that a car accident restored some of Duncan's memories of involvement in these clandestine projects.

Duncan also came to learn of the existence of three distinct other personalities in addition to 197.

Duncan wrote his first book prior to the accident which caused him to regain his memories. Years later, he realized that his subconscious mind, or perhaps his other personality, was leaving him clues about his then unremembered past in the pages of the book he wrote.

Here's a book by him:
https://books.google.ca/books/about/Innocence_Turned_Deadly.html?id=tZE2uAAACAAJ
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Robert+Duncan+O%27Finioan+books&;t=h_&ia=web

#RobertDuncan #Transhumanism #VoiceOfGod

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Exw8Y9nfmI
"This video isn't available anymore"

Voice Of God & Transhumanism Mind Hacking A.I. Technology - Harvard Talk By Dr. Robert Duncan
588 views Nov 16, 2021
NorbzWorld
41K subscribers
https://youtu.be/C887-qZZmKE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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