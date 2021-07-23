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YES, YOU CAN TAKE YOUR SPECIAL NEEDS CHILD OUT OF SCHOOL -- PEGGY HALL
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Jul 22, 2021
Meet HEALTHY AMERICAN Lynne , who has a special needs son who is now thriving with FREEDOM LEARNING! Lynne learned how to help her kids break free from traditional schooling through the FREEDOM LEARNING SPECIALIST CERTIFICATE Program.
Join us for the next session starting July 29, 2021
Get details and free intro content here:
www.thehealthyamerican.org/freedom-learning
Meet HEALTHY AMERICAN Lynne , who has a special needs son who is now thriving with FREEDOM LEARNING! Lynne learned how to help her kids break free from traditional schooling through the FREEDOM LEARNING SPECIALIST CERTIFICATE Program.
Join us for the next session starting July 29, 2021
Get details and free intro content here:
www.thehealthyamerican.org/freedom-learning
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