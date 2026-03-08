You're wasting time with "trauma work" without THESE Biohacks 🎙️ with Dr. Aleksandra Gajer

With Dr. Aleksandra Gajer, a doctor on the cutting edge of functional medicine, I tackle the topic of trauma work: tools, tactics, triumphs, and traps. Reclaim agency, health, and happiness by eight foundational lifestyle pillars, which we'll get into in this wide-ranging discussion of the science of health and the art of transformation...





1:50 Trauma resolution: tools, tactics, triumphs, and traps

12:53 A sad story with a happy ending

18:17 Methylene Blue - a "trauma hack?"

19:36 Epigenetic mindset transformation meditation

22:06 Why your identity must have plasticity

23:51 Neuroinflammation AKA "Cellular fear"

29:45 How genes impact psychology and recovery

33:00 Addiction - what the mainstream gets WRONG

38:05 The primacy of self-knowledge

42:18 The most important mindset shift for weight loss

57:23 Peptides: GLP1s, Retatrutide, Selank & Semax

01:11:41 Polish health hacks

01:13:42:19 About The Gayer Practice





The Gajer Practice⚕️brings "The Science of Health, The Art of Transformation" to their devotion to their patients in northern Virginia, the Washington, D.C. area, and nationwide via telemedicine. Clearly, Dr. Gajer & Co are on the cutting edge of functional medicine and applied longevity science. So if DIYing your own Biohacking is not getting you the health transformation you need - sometimes even the best Biohacker needs a doctor - schedule a free call with them 📞 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Gajer-Practice





