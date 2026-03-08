You're wasting time with "trauma work" without THESE Biohacks 🎙️ with Dr. Aleksandra Gajer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With Dr. Aleksandra Gajer, a doctor on the cutting edge of functional medicine, I tackle the topic of trauma work: tools, tactics, triumphs, and traps. Reclaim agency, health, and happiness by eight foundational lifestyle pillars, which we'll get into in this wide-ranging discussion of the science of health and the art of transformation...
1:50 Trauma resolution: tools, tactics, triumphs, and traps
12:53 A sad story with a happy ending
18:17 Methylene Blue - a "trauma hack?"
19:36 Epigenetic mindset transformation meditation
22:06 Why your identity must have plasticity
23:51 Neuroinflammation AKA "Cellular fear"
29:45 How genes impact psychology and recovery
33:00 Addiction - what the mainstream gets WRONG
38:05 The primacy of self-knowledge
42:18 The most important mindset shift for weight loss
57:23 Peptides: GLP1s, Retatrutide, Selank & Semax
01:11:41 Polish health hacks
01:13:42:19 About The Gayer Practice
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1670-dr-aleksandra-gajer
The Gajer Practice⚕️brings "The Science of Health, The Art of Transformation" to their devotion to their patients in northern Virginia, the Washington, D.C. area, and nationwide via telemedicine. Clearly, Dr. Gajer & Co are on the cutting edge of functional medicine and applied longevity science. So if DIYing your own Biohacking is not getting you the health transformation you need - sometimes even the best Biohacker needs a doctor - schedule a free call with them 📞 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Gajer-Practice
