BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

You're wasting time with "trauma work" without THESE Biohacks 🎙️ with Dr. Aleksandra Gajer
You're wasting time with "trauma work" without THESE Biohacks 🎙️ with Dr. Aleksandra Gajer
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
162 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 03/10/26, 03:00 PM

With Dr. Aleksandra Gajer, a doctor on the cutting edge of functional medicine, I tackle the topic of trauma work: tools, tactics, triumphs, and traps. Reclaim agency, health, and happiness by eight foundational lifestyle pillars, which we'll get into in this wide-ranging discussion of the science of health and the art of transformation...


1:50 Trauma resolution: tools, tactics, triumphs, and traps

12:53 A sad story with a happy ending

18:17 Methylene Blue - a "trauma hack?"

19:36 Epigenetic mindset transformation meditation

22:06 Why your identity must have plasticity

23:51 Neuroinflammation AKA "Cellular fear"

29:45 How genes impact psychology and recovery

33:00 Addiction - what the mainstream gets WRONG

38:05 The primacy of self-knowledge

42:18 The most important mindset shift for weight loss

57:23 Peptides: GLP1s, Retatrutide, Selank & Semax

01:11:41 Polish health hacks

01:13:42:19 About The Gayer Practice


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1670-dr-aleksandra-gajer

The Gajer Practice⚕️brings "The Science of Health, The Art of Transformation" to their devotion to their patients in northern Virginia, the Washington, D.C. area, and nationwide via telemedicine. Clearly, Dr. Gajer & Co are on the cutting edge of functional medicine and applied longevity science. So if DIYing your own Biohacking is not getting you the health transformation you need - sometimes even the best Biohacker needs a doctor - schedule a free call with them 📞 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Gajer-Practice


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthaddictionweight lossselanksemaxtraumafunctional medicinejonathan roselandpeptidesemdrlimitless mindsetneuroinflammationretatrutidealeksandra gajerthe gajer practicetriumphs of transformationglp1s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
It&#8217;s not just about vitamins: Healthy foods should focus on fiber, minerals, antioxidants, amino acids and various phytonutrients

It’s not just about vitamins: Healthy foods should focus on fiber, minerals, antioxidants, amino acids and various phytonutrients

Lance D Johnson
Kennedy Announces Nutrition Education Initiative for Medical Schools

Kennedy Announces Nutrition Education Initiative for Medical Schools

Morgan S. Verity
Peppermint vs. Ginger: Unlocking Nature&#8217;s Pharmacy for True Nausea Relief

Peppermint vs. Ginger: Unlocking Nature’s Pharmacy for True Nausea Relief

Coco Somers
The new addiction: How ultra-processed foods are engineered to hook a nation

The new addiction: How ultra-processed foods are engineered to hook a nation

Ava Grace
The 5-Minute Circadian Reset: A Simple, Free Habit to Reclaim Your Energy

The 5-Minute Circadian Reset: A Simple, Free Habit to Reclaim Your Energy

Coco Somers
Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy