ThePatriotNurse: The Ohio Chemical Spill - It's Worse Than They're Telling

Posted 19February2023: Listen to your Gut. bugging out! Take a Vacation from the area!In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the most important informative steps for prepping based on historically informed priorities in our current reality. The chemical spill is likely much worse than what we are being told, and we haven't seen the full effects yet.

The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/



