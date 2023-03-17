ThePatriotNurse: The Ohio Chemical Spill - It's Worse Than They're Telling

Posted 19February2023: Listen to your Gut. bugging out! Take a Vacation from the area!In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the most important informative steps for prepping based on historically informed priorities in our current reality. The chemical spill is likely much worse than what we are being told, and we haven't seen the full effects yet.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.