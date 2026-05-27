Recovery Time and Political Assumptions in Oil Markets, an interview with Professor Robert Pape

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Even if peace arrived tomorrow, oil markets wouldn’t recover overnight. Damaged infrastructure, trapped tankers, depleted inventories, and political leverage could keep prices elevated for years. Energy recovery is far more complex than simply reopening a shipping lane.
#OilPrices #EnergySecurity #GlobalEconomy #Markets #Geopolitics
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