Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The biggest problem facing Chinese Americans is the CCP’s weaponization of federal government agencies, including the FBI, SEC, and DOJ
4 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2fov637b49

April 28, 2023, America 180 with David Brody interview with Nicole Tsai

Nicole explained why the CCP’s secret police in New York is not the biggest problem facing Chinese Americans. The biggest problem facing Chinese Americans is the CCP’s weaponization of federal government agencies, including the FBI, SEC, and DOJ.

2023年4月28日, America 180 with David Brody 采访 Nicole Tsai

Nicole解释了为什么说中共在纽约的秘密警察局并不是美国华人面临的最大问题，美国华人目前面临的最大问题是中共对联邦政府机构的武器化，包括FBI，SEC，和DOJ。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#moschinese @America180_official @Nicole7749 #mosenglish

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

#takedowntheccp



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket