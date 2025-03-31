ELON PROTESTERS ARE INSANE MORONS 😄

AMERICAN JOURNAL 3-31-25

FINAL BATTLE

"Sin is insanity! And I assure you, My children, it will not be long before you will feel that your country has become a place of insanity as the angel Exterminatus sends his consorts, demons in human bodies, to kill and maim…. My children, bring your children back before it is too late. Satan has a plan to take them in. They will be his agents in sin. They will be sent throughout the country to kill. And they will kill within the homes. It will be mother against father, daughter against mother, father against son. It is because of sin. Sin is insanity.” – Our Lady, August 13,1977

CONDONED

"I have told you in the past, and I repeat over and over that sin is insanity, and with this insanity your peoples of the world have formed a feeling, a major feeling throughout your world, that sin may be condoned and promoted under the name of modernism, socialism, communism, atheism--which is all pure satanism.” – Our Lady, May 23, 1979