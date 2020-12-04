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Flynn calls for Martial Law! They admit the vaccine will sterilize you!
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227 views • December 04, 2020
We have reached a point where people like Michael Flynn are openly calling for martial law. We have former heads of research for major pharmaceuticals saying the covid vaccine will sterilize populations and God knows what else. Free speech is no longer tolerated and you must shut up and do as you are told. You are not allowed to think the wrong thing. Wake up now or you will die having never truly lived.
Before you freak out I made the thumbnail myself, no it isn't a real thing, yet.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9010699/Newly-pardoned-Mike-Flynn-calls-Donald-Trump-suspend-Constitution-declare-martial-law.html
https://healthandmoneynews.wordpress.com/2020/12/03/oxford-designer-of-covid-vaccine-admits-vaccine-will-only-sterilize-70-per-cent-of-the-population/
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/la-county-mayor-says-not-wearing-mask-act-domestic-terrorism?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+(zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to
Before you freak out I made the thumbnail myself, no it isn't a real thing, yet.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9010699/Newly-pardoned-Mike-Flynn-calls-Donald-Trump-suspend-Constitution-declare-martial-law.html
https://healthandmoneynews.wordpress.com/2020/12/03/oxford-designer-of-covid-vaccine-admits-vaccine-will-only-sterilize-70-per-cent-of-the-population/
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/la-county-mayor-says-not-wearing-mask-act-domestic-terrorism?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+(zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to
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