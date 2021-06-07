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Bat Soup - Lab Leaks & Gain of Function Virus Research
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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30 views • June 07, 2021
The Grand Scam of “Emerging Diseases” and its relationship to the Lab Leak story, Gain of Function on viruses. PLEASE CONSIDER SUPPORTING MY WORK: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
THANK YOU!
I cover Peter Daszak, Fauci and others in the Global Health arena. COVID unites all these players and is being used as a pretext for the UN’s Sustainability Goals as well as the Great Reset / Build Back Better.

Fauci Emails: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails

Taiwan News re Daszak WHO inspection of Wuhan: https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4104828
Video from Dec 2019 / Daszak: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/14/health/WHO-covid-daszak-china-virus.html

NYT Daszak comes back from China: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/14/health/WHO-covid-daszak-china-virus.html

NIH Funding: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/8674931
2. https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/9819304#details

Full Grant to EcoHealthAlliance: https://www.usaspending.gov/award/ASST_NON_R01AI110964_7529

Baric UNC Endeavors, Stalking Sars: http://endeavors.unc.edu/fall2003/baric.html

Baric Emails: https://usrtk.org/biohazards-blog/ralph-baric-emails/

Obama Guidance on Gain of Function: https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2017/01/09/recommended-policy-guidance-potential-pandemic-pathogen-care-and-oversight

GPMB thanking Resolve To Save Lives: https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_Annual_Report_English.pdf

Tom Frieden Council of Foreign Relations / Sex Abuse: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ex-cdc-director-hired-after-sexual-abuse-charge-tom-frieden_n_5e628b67c5b68d616453f303

Gain of Function is pointless and unsafe: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7128689/

Intelligencer Lab Leak Hypothesis: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/coronavirus-lab-escape-theory.html

Justia Patent for whole coronavirus genome: https://patents.justia.com/patent/6593111

Nature: Sars-Like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence: https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985

Baric gets grant for research on emerging viruses: https://sph.unc.edu/sph-news/niaid-renews-5-year-grant-for-research-on-emerging-viruses

Decade of Vaccines announcement from the WHO: https://www.who.int/immunization/newsroom/press/news_release_decade_vaccines/en/

Science Mag: Risky Bird Flu gain of function research to resume (Feb 2019): https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/02/exclusive-controversial-experiments-make-bird-flu-more-risky-poised-resume
Keywords
lab leak
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