© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bat Soup - Lab Leaks & Gain of Function Virus Research
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • June 07, 2021
The Grand Scam of “Emerging Diseases” and its relationship to the Lab Leak story, Gain of Function on viruses. PLEASE CONSIDER SUPPORTING MY WORK: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
THANK YOU!
I cover Peter Daszak, Fauci and others in the Global Health arena. COVID unites all these players and is being used as a pretext for the UN’s Sustainability Goals as well as the Great Reset / Build Back Better.
Fauci Emails: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
Taiwan News re Daszak WHO inspection of Wuhan: https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4104828
Video from Dec 2019 / Daszak: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/14/health/WHO-covid-daszak-china-virus.html
NYT Daszak comes back from China: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/14/health/WHO-covid-daszak-china-virus.html
NIH Funding: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/8674931
2. https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/9819304#details
Full Grant to EcoHealthAlliance: https://www.usaspending.gov/award/ASST_NON_R01AI110964_7529
Baric UNC Endeavors, Stalking Sars: http://endeavors.unc.edu/fall2003/baric.html
Baric Emails: https://usrtk.org/biohazards-blog/ralph-baric-emails/
Obama Guidance on Gain of Function: https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2017/01/09/recommended-policy-guidance-potential-pandemic-pathogen-care-and-oversight
GPMB thanking Resolve To Save Lives: https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_Annual_Report_English.pdf
Tom Frieden Council of Foreign Relations / Sex Abuse: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ex-cdc-director-hired-after-sexual-abuse-charge-tom-frieden_n_5e628b67c5b68d616453f303
Gain of Function is pointless and unsafe: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7128689/
Intelligencer Lab Leak Hypothesis: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/coronavirus-lab-escape-theory.html
Justia Patent for whole coronavirus genome: https://patents.justia.com/patent/6593111
Nature: Sars-Like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence: https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985
Baric gets grant for research on emerging viruses: https://sph.unc.edu/sph-news/niaid-renews-5-year-grant-for-research-on-emerging-viruses
Decade of Vaccines announcement from the WHO: https://www.who.int/immunization/newsroom/press/news_release_decade_vaccines/en/
Science Mag: Risky Bird Flu gain of function research to resume (Feb 2019): https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/02/exclusive-controversial-experiments-make-bird-flu-more-risky-poised-resume
THANK YOU!
I cover Peter Daszak, Fauci and others in the Global Health arena. COVID unites all these players and is being used as a pretext for the UN’s Sustainability Goals as well as the Great Reset / Build Back Better.
Fauci Emails: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
Taiwan News re Daszak WHO inspection of Wuhan: https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4104828
Video from Dec 2019 / Daszak: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/14/health/WHO-covid-daszak-china-virus.html
NYT Daszak comes back from China: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/14/health/WHO-covid-daszak-china-virus.html
NIH Funding: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/8674931
2. https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/9819304#details
Full Grant to EcoHealthAlliance: https://www.usaspending.gov/award/ASST_NON_R01AI110964_7529
Baric UNC Endeavors, Stalking Sars: http://endeavors.unc.edu/fall2003/baric.html
Baric Emails: https://usrtk.org/biohazards-blog/ralph-baric-emails/
Obama Guidance on Gain of Function: https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2017/01/09/recommended-policy-guidance-potential-pandemic-pathogen-care-and-oversight
GPMB thanking Resolve To Save Lives: https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_Annual_Report_English.pdf
Tom Frieden Council of Foreign Relations / Sex Abuse: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ex-cdc-director-hired-after-sexual-abuse-charge-tom-frieden_n_5e628b67c5b68d616453f303
Gain of Function is pointless and unsafe: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7128689/
Intelligencer Lab Leak Hypothesis: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/coronavirus-lab-escape-theory.html
Justia Patent for whole coronavirus genome: https://patents.justia.com/patent/6593111
Nature: Sars-Like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence: https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985
Baric gets grant for research on emerging viruses: https://sph.unc.edu/sph-news/niaid-renews-5-year-grant-for-research-on-emerging-viruses
Decade of Vaccines announcement from the WHO: https://www.who.int/immunization/newsroom/press/news_release_decade_vaccines/en/
Science Mag: Risky Bird Flu gain of function research to resume (Feb 2019): https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/02/exclusive-controversial-experiments-make-bird-flu-more-risky-poised-resume
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.