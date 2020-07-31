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Censorship and Covid 19
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54 views • July 31, 2020
The level of censorship by the news regarding Covid 19 has become a
major problem in the US. Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have become
tools for suppression of information that is not mainstream. Freedom of
the press has been compromised and freedom of speech is in jeopardy.
Because of conflicts of interest for personal gain involving the FDA,
CDC, NIH, and WHO medical research has been restricted and actively
suppressed regarding treatment for Covid19 that involves
hydroxychloroquine, intravenous vitamin C, chlorine dioxide,
artemisinin, vitamins D and A, and much more. Instead these
organizations have given preferential treatment to the development of a
vaccine when the virus has not even been isolated.
major problem in the US. Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have become
tools for suppression of information that is not mainstream. Freedom of
the press has been compromised and freedom of speech is in jeopardy.
Because of conflicts of interest for personal gain involving the FDA,
CDC, NIH, and WHO medical research has been restricted and actively
suppressed regarding treatment for Covid19 that involves
hydroxychloroquine, intravenous vitamin C, chlorine dioxide,
artemisinin, vitamins D and A, and much more. Instead these
organizations have given preferential treatment to the development of a
vaccine when the virus has not even been isolated.
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