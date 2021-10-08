© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING! DOD STAMPED DOCUMENT LEAKED WITH TRUTH ABOUT VACCINATED DATA! THEY ARE LYING TO US!
Follow
4
Share
Report
80 views • October 08, 2021
Attorney Thomas Renz reveals the official DOD stamped document indicating what we’ve been touting for months:
IT’S THE VACCINATED WHO ARE DYING, WHO ARE HOSPITALIZED, WHO ARE HARMED AT A HUGE RATE!
STOP THE VACCINE PROGRAM NOW TO PRESERVE HUMANITY!
IT’S THE VACCINATED WHO ARE DYING, WHO ARE HOSPITALIZED, WHO ARE HARMED AT A HUGE RATE!
STOP THE VACCINE PROGRAM NOW TO PRESERVE HUMANITY!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.