Rogue Ways 2.22 - Jimi Brent!!

Today I have as my guest someone who has been fighting against the entities

that aim to control and suppress humanity in this construct for his whole

life! Jimi Brent hosts the radio show Inside the Matrix on KCOR radio, has a

long history of work with the alternative and spiritual movements, and rocks

heavy in the musical world! Check Jimi out at his site

<http://www.insidethematrix.org/> Or on YouTube

<https://www.youtube.com/user/jimibrent> Rokfin: <http://rokfin.com/RogueWays>

Locals: [https://rogue.locals.com](https://rogue.locals.com/) Site:

[https://www.rogueways.org](https://www.rogueways.org/) SubscribeStar:

<https://www.subscribestar.com/rogue-ways> Twitter:

<https://twitter.com/ApotropaicSoul> Donate: <http://paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn>

Music for Rogue by The UnknoWn: <https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyLarson>

Telegram: <http://t.me/RogueWays> Rogue on Odysee:

<https://odysee.com/@RogueWays:0> Rogue on Rumble:

<https://rumble.com/c/c-345755> Rogue on YouTube:

<https://www.youtube.com/c/RogueWays> Rogue on BitChute:

<https://tinyurl.com/y4cq7m6r> Rogue on DLive: <https://tinyurl.com/yyuxbv8n>

Rogue on DTube: <https://d.tube/#!/c/quorri.scharmyn> Rogue on SoundCloud:

[https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-quorri...](https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-

quorri-brwon) Spagyric Remedies and Supplements you can trust:

[https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=...](https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=lindseybrown1)

Thrive Movement:

[https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid...](https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid=147635&opid=18)

Donate via Coinbase Wallet: @ApotropaicSpirit













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 475942a6bc271836



