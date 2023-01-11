【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlight】12/30/2022 12/30/2022 Allen Presents the Following Plan for the Protest in Beverly Hills

https://gnews.org/articles/664822
Summary：Fellow fighters think something new to make the protest more interesting and attractive. So our next step is to go the Designer Street to get the attention of the world, to let the world hear our song of taking down the CCP.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.