Judge Jeanine: Trump search warrant was subterfuge to take him down

The Raid was supposed to be about classified documents. Right! This video is by the Five, Fox News. They were not judicious about what they took Trump has turned over 15 booxes to the government way back in January. And his lawyers had a meeting with investigators in June. They still decided to raid his place anyway. Mirror
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.