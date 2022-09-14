Judge Jeanine: Trump search warrant was subterfuge to take him down

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The Raid was supposed to be about classified documents. Right! This video is by the Five, Fox News. They were not judicious about what they took Trump has turned over 15 booxes to the government way back in January. And his lawyers had a meeting with investigators in June. They still decided to raid his place anyway. Mirror