Two BMPs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed in the Artemovsk area . Apparently the consequences of one of the recent unsuccessful enemy counterattacks, with which the enemy command sought to unblock the roads west of the city.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.