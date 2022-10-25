Create New Account
Exclusive: White Clots Making Embalmers Sick
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Dr. Jane Ruby Show


October 24, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, an exclusive…an embalmer steps forward to warn that some of the white fibrous clots from different cadavers are making her sick, implying that they are all different in composition and concentration. And Fauci’s Gain of Function Czar, Ralph Baric not only conducted the gain of function work but he tried to cover it up so there was no trace…but a new study has uncovered his tracks and that he thought he tried to hide them. And the husband-wife founders of BioNTech now working on a “vaccine” for cancer when they should be sitting in a dungeon at GITMO. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1pobq5-live-7pm-exclusive-white-clots-making-embalmers-sick.html


Keywords
healthcancervaccinemedicinecover upsicknew studygain of functionbiontechwhite clotsdr jane rubydr rubydr janeembalmersfibrous clotscadaversralp baric

