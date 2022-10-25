Dr. Jane Ruby Show





October 24, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, an exclusive…an embalmer steps forward to warn that some of the white fibrous clots from different cadavers are making her sick, implying that they are all different in composition and concentration. And Fauci’s Gain of Function Czar, Ralph Baric not only conducted the gain of function work but he tried to cover it up so there was no trace…but a new study has uncovered his tracks and that he thought he tried to hide them. And the husband-wife founders of BioNTech now working on a “vaccine” for cancer when they should be sitting in a dungeon at GITMO. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.





Learn how you can protect your retirement savings with GOLDCO: http://goldco.com/drjaneruby





Be happy, eat paleo. Indulge, but stay healthy, check out Earth Echo Foods:https://shop.earthechofoods.com/dr-jane





Trouble sleeping? Stressful world overcoming you? Try Magnesium Breakthrough:





https://magbreakthrough.com/ruby





https://www.MyPillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)





http://ZStackLife.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)





Make Air Great Again: http://FiltersSuck.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:

https://redvoicemedia.net/ruby





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1pobq5-live-7pm-exclusive-white-clots-making-embalmers-sick.html



