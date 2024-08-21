BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. Dies at 87: A Legacy of Service and Dedication
Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. Dies at 87: A Legacy of Service and Dedication


Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. Dies at 87: A Legacy of Service and Dedication

"Hi, this is Emma, and welcome to the US Brief. Today, we mourn the loss of Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr., who passed away at the age of 87. A dedicated public servant, Pascrell represented the Paterson area in Congress for nearly three decades, championing causes for first responders and his community. He was instrumental in creating the Firefighter Investment and Response Enhancement Act and played a key role in recognizing the Paterson Great Falls as a National Historical Park. Join us as we remember his incredible journey from Paterson mayor to a respected member of Congress. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."
