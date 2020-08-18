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Every meal is your medicine
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111 views • August 18, 2020
You have TRILLIONS of CELLS in your body that reproduce every 28 days .
They do not need coffee,beer,hot dogs,donuts, meat or soda to reproduce.
The only thing they need is called Enzymes and can only be found in raw fruits and vegetables.
You want to strengthen your immune System??
When you shower at the end take 5 mins of cold shower..this will force your immune system to be strong
You can always go from hot/warm to cold but Never go from cold to hot
They do not need coffee,beer,hot dogs,donuts, meat or soda to reproduce.
The only thing they need is called Enzymes and can only be found in raw fruits and vegetables.
You want to strengthen your immune System??
When you shower at the end take 5 mins of cold shower..this will force your immune system to be strong
You can always go from hot/warm to cold but Never go from cold to hot
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