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Austrian TV Reports Concerning Statistics in their Hospitals
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240 views • November 27, 2021
A short little video used to inform the population of Switzerland (this one is an English version) showing a report from Austrian TV where a hospital administrator acknowledges statistics that show the vaccine does not work and makes matters worse. He doesn't say that in so many words, but the statistics speak for themselves.
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