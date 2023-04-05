Jumpstart Your Etsy Store Video #4 How to Post Digital Images for Sale Correctly in Etsy

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Not generating any sales on Etsy? Now is the time to JUMPSTART your Etsy store and start generating more sales and profits. This is video #4 of my new mini-training series that will help you get your Etsy store generating the orders and sales that you desire by starting with selling digital images. I will teach you how to post your digital designs for sale on Etsy following the exact same way that I do in my store. I will show you what to put in each area in creating a listing, how to sell a digital file, and where to upload the files for instant downloading when a customer purchases from you.
Please like, subscribe and click on the bell notification to be notified as I release each video in this series of free video training.
Want to learn how to sell on Etsy/Amazon correctly, check out my page here: http://davekettner.com/etsy
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ENJOY!
Dave