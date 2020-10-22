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are star's angel's?
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57 views • October 22, 2020
Besides this you know the time , that the hour has come for you to wake from sleep . For salvation is nearer to us now than when we first believed. Romans 13:11 Awaking the public to the truth of scripture .
Melissa A Truther is protected by statues of fair use's and entertainment without breaking communication and reserved rights .Melissa A Truther is protected by statues of the Fair use act*
I do not own rights to any of the music in this video
Melissa A Truther is protected by statues of fair use's and entertainment without breaking communication and reserved rights .Melissa A Truther is protected by statues of the Fair use act*
I do not own rights to any of the music in this video
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