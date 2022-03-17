© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 1999 NATO Bombed Belgrade For 78 Days Killing and Wounding Thousands: Was This a War Crime Senator Biden?
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • March 17, 2022
On May 6th, 1998 - then Senator Joe Biden told the Foreign Relations Committee Hearing on US Foreign Policy on Kosova that he would approve a NATO bombing campaign on the City of Belgrade during the Serbian Kosovo Conflict. On March 24th, 1999 (over ten months later) NATO began a relentless 78 day bombing campaign on the Yugoslavian cities of Belgrade, Pristina in Kosovo, Podgorica in Montenegro and several other cities. The NATO missiles took out the Chinese Embassy and RT (Russian Television) building on the first day. No coincidence.
Kosovo 1999: The NATO Bombing of Belgrade - During the NATO military campaign, (which was NEVER sanctioned or voted upon by the United Nations) the Serbian government estimates that at least 2,500 people died and 12,500 were injured, but the exact death toll remains unclear.
It also estimated that the bombing damaged 25,000 houses and apartment buildings and destroyed 470 kilometres of roads and 600 kilometres of railway.
Today, White House's Jen Psaki says President Joe Biden was speaking "from his heart" when he described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal. Biden called Putin a war criminal as the atrocities in Ukraine mount.
Related videos:
Joe Biden calls Putin a war criminal
Guardian News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOppTeKdzXc
WH explains Biden's 'war criminal' Putin claim
Associated Press
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dw7_kfh1Ls
U.S Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing on US Foreign Policy on Kosova 05-06-1998
AACL: Albanian American Civic League
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eYnQpPuE7w
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Kosovo 1999: The NATO Bombing of Belgrade - During the NATO military campaign, (which was NEVER sanctioned or voted upon by the United Nations) the Serbian government estimates that at least 2,500 people died and 12,500 were injured, but the exact death toll remains unclear.
It also estimated that the bombing damaged 25,000 houses and apartment buildings and destroyed 470 kilometres of roads and 600 kilometres of railway.
Today, White House's Jen Psaki says President Joe Biden was speaking "from his heart" when he described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal. Biden called Putin a war criminal as the atrocities in Ukraine mount.
Related videos:
Joe Biden calls Putin a war criminal
Guardian News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOppTeKdzXc
WH explains Biden's 'war criminal' Putin claim
Associated Press
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dw7_kfh1Ls
U.S Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing on US Foreign Policy on Kosova 05-06-1998
AACL: Albanian American Civic League
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eYnQpPuE7w
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.