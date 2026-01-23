BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Iran's Missile Bombshell STUNS Trump, Russia & BRICS Step In
This analysis examines the sophisticated intelligence operation targeting Iran in December 2025 and reveals how institutional coordination between Russia, China, and Iran prevented Western-backed regime change. Using frameworks of state capacity, legitimacy, and alliance architecture, we trace how technological countermeasures and regional realignment shifted the balance of power in the Middle East. All information is based on publicly available intelligence reports and verified sources, though interpretations remain speculative given the classified nature of ongoing operations.

What Imis Ginu says about U.S. and Israeli involvement in the recent unrest in Iran has much deeper implications. In particular, if what he says is correct, then it implies that the Western media, both left and right leaning, was complicit in a deception contrived by Mossad and U.S. intelligence.

It also means  that, knowlngly or not, the Western mainstream media was an integral part of what was essentially a disinformation campaign.

So the people who bring you your nightly news may be working hand-in-glove with the same organizations implicated in the Bay of Pigs and the Sabra and Shatila camp massacres.

In both cases Western/Israeli powers used proxies to do their dirty work. They also used the Western mainstream media to help cover their crimes; exactly as they have done more recently with the unrest in Iran.

This isn’t a case of history repeating itself, however. This is simply an example of the Western industrial/military/media complex using proven methods of deception to dupe unwitting Westerners.

Mirrored - Imis Ginu

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

