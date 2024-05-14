To The Surprise Of No One

* What happens when you steal all the $ and don’t build defensive structures to stop the advance of the Russian army?

* Ask Ukraine!

* New reports show they built shell companies to steal millions in U.S. dollars meant for trenches and fortifications.





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News | Oh Sh*t! Putin Can’t Believe It, Ukraine Stole The Money & Didn’t Build Defenses (14 May 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4v4nft-oh-sht-putin-cant-believe-it-ukraine-stole-the-money-and-didnt-build-defens.html