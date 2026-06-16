David Haggith: Israel Isolated, Energy Inflation, & the Coming AI Deity

David Haggith discusses the fragility of Middle Eastern peace agreements, specifically critiquing Trump's claims of a ceasefire while highlighting the geopolitical isolation of Israel. This conflict is linked to a global oil shortage, with Haggith warning of an imminent inflationary surge as U.S. reserves reach critical lows. Beyond economics, the he explores eschatological themes, suggesting that the drive toward artificial intelligence and transhumanism represents a modern "Tower of Babel" that threatens to imprison humanity. The conversation concludes by examining the ethical dilemmas of participating in a technocratic surveillance state.





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About David Haggith

David Haggith is the publisher/editor-in-chief of The Daily Doom where he writes on the economic, social and political news of our troubled times -- a non-partisan daily collection of the most consequential stories about our complex times from multiple sources around the world plus daily editorials.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)