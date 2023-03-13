Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BE CAREFUL! NEW GAME CLAIMS TO SPEAK TO JESUS! How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Used by Demons!
50 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


March 13, 2023


If we make a mistake in the development of AI, we will do great damage, because for example, in dialogue and chat applications, most people will think that they communicate with a human being and not with a machine.


This magnifies the danger, as exorcists have found that demons easily intervene in technology, such as cell phone text messages.


Here we will talk, with concrete data, about how artificial intelligence platforms can open the doors to evil beings without us realizing it.

https://forosdelavirgen.org/inteligencia-artificial-utilizada-demonios/


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGiY1gXMZDs


Keywords
jesuschristiantechnologyaiartificial intelligencedemonscatholiccell phonedangertext messageshuman beingexorcistsnew gamespeaks to jesusgreat damagechat applicationsopens the door to evil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket