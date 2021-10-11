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'It's all an illusion! It's all fairy tales! Wake up now!!!
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132 views • October 11, 2021
Video taken from 434. - Nothing in your life is real. Nothing you know is true. Your life was designed for you with all lies carefully choreographed and planned. It's time to wake up and escape the matrix. Your future depends on it.
CORRECTION: the Texas sentence should be: "Did you know that you can put all humans into the state of Texas? That you can give 2 acres of land for every person on earth?
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CashApp: £peterhedron / $peterhedron
Crypto:
BTC - 1BRcyrxDeq2TRcSDr7zE1ob2h1Tv5g6VnF
BCH - qrqj54fu0hv3dzvs7auz5wqwyenmx9dgqspankwce7
ETH - 0xCA8839a1d4F6E07dD0bD2092C1B98b8318c990b7
ETC - 0x30d1ef7C6301a826157B4746497bdD3285f90803
LTC - MWXw3sCagKRKFCdLeTetkV91SjFfj2BJoJ
ZEC - t1JrL8gT1JLp3giqBbGzmy44FWLNhpWKpnf
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM_-69pwiy8VGNB6kobm9Mw/videos
BAT - 0x29531D8A812378d912a4C39db23402769493C9fd
ZRX - 0x1b6268FF0398EA9945f7951F886EB78605AD83Ae
USDC - 0x80fa4BEe7B3830B54E635101C838cB35b943E7fb
CORRECTION: the Texas sentence should be: "Did you know that you can put all humans into the state of Texas? That you can give 2 acres of land for every person on earth?
-------------------------
Thank you for your support - all methods here: https://join.be434.com
https://www.patreon.com/434am
https://paypal.me/PeterHedron or [email protected]
https://www.subscribestar.com/434
CashApp: £peterhedron / $peterhedron
Crypto:
BTC - 1BRcyrxDeq2TRcSDr7zE1ob2h1Tv5g6VnF
BCH - qrqj54fu0hv3dzvs7auz5wqwyenmx9dgqspankwce7
ETH - 0xCA8839a1d4F6E07dD0bD2092C1B98b8318c990b7
ETC - 0x30d1ef7C6301a826157B4746497bdD3285f90803
LTC - MWXw3sCagKRKFCdLeTetkV91SjFfj2BJoJ
ZEC - t1JrL8gT1JLp3giqBbGzmy44FWLNhpWKpnf
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM_-69pwiy8VGNB6kobm9Mw/videos
BAT - 0x29531D8A812378d912a4C39db23402769493C9fd
ZRX - 0x1b6268FF0398EA9945f7951F886EB78605AD83Ae
USDC - 0x80fa4BEe7B3830B54E635101C838cB35b943E7fb
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