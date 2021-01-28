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How To Steal An Election
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130 views • January 28, 2021
The election was stolen! The CCP, the Democrats, the Deep State, and the Globalists used the fake pandemic to instigate mail-in ballots, they implemented unconstitutional laws in key states, they installed the corrupt Dominion voting machines, they kicked out Republican poll watchers, they dumped millions of fake votes into the system from the Leonardi satellites, and then concealed it by censorship. Watch this video to find out exactly how they did it.
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