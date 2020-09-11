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AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, Cal Fires are DEW to Cal's Disaster Capitalism, says Fire Capt. John Lord. Sept 9.
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94 views • September 11, 2020
Hot horrible details exposed and explained.
Everyone on the West Coast- and every state - should see this and prepare to protect yourselves.
Share this program like wild fire! - like your community and your life depends on it!!
Also, see two vital clips on 5G at 27:40 and 36:20
Everyone on the West Coast- and every state - should see this and prepare to protect yourselves.
Share this program like wild fire! - like your community and your life depends on it!!
Also, see two vital clips on 5G at 27:40 and 36:20
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